* Says would not "harm shareholders with adventurous deals"
* Alstom eyeing Gamesa, Vestas, REpower - newspaper
* Shares up 1.8 pct after Wednesday's 4 pct fall
(Adds trader comment)
By Elena Berton and Caroline Jacobs
PARIS, March 15 French transport and power
engineering company Alstom moved to quash speculation
that it was eyeing offshore wind power takeovers on Thursday,
saying it would not pursue deals that would harm shareholders.
Chief Executive Patrick Kron reiterated the company's
strategy of developing its own offshore products as it seeks to
gain a foothold in the fast-expanding sector as part of a
consortium bidding to build France's first offshore wind farms.
"I just want to remind you that in the current share price
environment I repeatedly stated that I will not harm our
shareholders with adventurous deals that would imply raising
equity in unfavourable conditions," he told an investor meeting.
Alstom shares are down 15 percent over the last year,
underperforming the French benchmark CAC40 index, down 5
percent over the same period.
Kron declined to confirm or deny speculation Alstom was
seeking targets to expand its wind power business following
press reports it was looking at wind turbine makers Gamesa
of Spain, Vestas of Denmark and Germany's
REpower.
"Let's be clear there is nothing more to report on REpower,
on Vestas, on Gamesa, Nordex and a number of others,"
Kron said.
"I'm not surprised that we are mentioned as I repeatedly
have said we will evaluate our strategy in wind and in renewable
in general ... But I have no intention to comment every time
there is a rumour on this or that."
A Paris-based trader said that even without an outright
denial, the CEO's comments have weakened the perception that the
group is interested in REpower.
Bernstein analyst Martin Prozesky said Alstom has
wanted to make it clear to investors it would not raise capital
to pursue reckless deals.
"Alstom clearly wants wind exposure and is likely to
get French offshore orders, but they are developing their own
technology and can build a plant for 200-300 million euros," he
said. "[There's] no need to go and spend 1.5 billion."
According to a report in FT Deutschland on Wednesday,
REpower could fetch 1.5 billion euros, prompting concerns of a
potential rights issue by Alstom in case of a deal.
NEVER SAY NEVER
The chairman of Vestas also dismissed takeover rumours on
Thursday, saying he was not aware of any interest on the part of
Alstom in acquiring it.
Senior analyst Jacob Pedersen at Danish bank Sydbank said he
thought the likelihood of Alstom or other companies acquiring
Vestas was very low, noting the stock has been cheap for a long
time.
"If Vestas was going to be taken over, it would have
happened already," Pedersen said.
"On the other hand one should never say never because this
is a sector where consolidation is under way."
Wind turbine makers, like several other renewable energy
equipment manufacturers, are trading at very low valuations,
fuelling speculation they could become takeover targets.
Vestas trades at a price-to-book ratio of around 0.6, Suzlon
0.78 and Gamesa 0.37, while Alstom trades at a ratio
of 2.4.
Vestas' shares lost two thirds of their value last year, as
the company struggled in a difficult market, taking the
company's market capitalisation down to just $2.2 billion at the
end of 2011.
Vestas shares have remained weak in 2012, hit by two
profit-warnings in just over three months, in late October and
again in early January, but the stock traded up nearly 6 percent
on Thursday on the back of the Alstom news.
Shares in Alstom, which on Wednesday dropped 4 percent
following the report the company was eyeing REpower, were
trading up 1.65 percent at 32.08 euros at 1327 GMT,
outperforming a flat CAC 40 index, up 0.08 percent.
Alstom is developing its first offshore wind turbine,
Haliade, which with a diameter of 153 metres - roughly half the
height of the Eiffel tower - will be the world's largest once it
is launched in 2014.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Caroline Jacobs; Additional
reporting by Geert De Clercq and Juliette Rouillon in Paris, and
Shida Chayesteh in Copenhagen; Editing by James Regan and
Hans-Juergen Peters)