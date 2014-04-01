PARIS, April 1 French turbine and train maker
Alstom SA said on Tuesday it is selling its heat
exchange unit for 730 million euros ($1.01 billion) to German
private equity group Triton, as part of its 2 billion euro asset
disposal programme.
Alstom said the deal was approved by the board of directors
on March 31 and that it would be closed in the first half of the
2014-2015 fiscal year.
The unit makes products and conducts after-sales service for
product lines used by boiler companies and utilities such as air
preheaters, gas-gas heater units for thermal stations and heat
transfer solutions.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Matt Driskill)