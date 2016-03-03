ISTANBUL, March 3 France's Alstom plans to bid in a tender for high-speed rail in Turkey and would spend 100 million euros on a production plant, the head of the transport group's Turkish unit told Reuters on Thursday.

Arban Citak also said that Alstom has chosen a local partner for the bid, but has yet to announce the partner's name. Rival firms such as Canada's Bombardier Inc have also indicated interest in the tender.

