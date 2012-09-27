* Alstom building four French turbine factories

* Prototype Alstom turbine is biggest yet

SAINT NAZAIRE, France, Sept 27 Engineering company Alstom is keen to develop "an industrial footprint" in offshore wind in Britain, a world leader in the sector, along the lines of its presence in France, a senior executive said.

Alstom is exclusive supplier of wind turbines to the consortium, led by EDF Energies Nouvelles, which won three projects in a French government tender to launch offshore wind in France.

It is building four turbine assembly and manufacturing factories in France, two opening next year and two in 2015 at a cost of around 100 million euros ($128.40 million).

"Yes, we have plans to have an industrial footprint in the UK," Frederic Hendrick, Alstom vice president offshore wind, told journalists.

He said the nation had invested in consultation and preparation for a possible British presence and the decision would depend on acquiring more investment certainty.

"Ideally we should make a decision within the next 24 months," he said.

"The main reason we should expand our industrial footprint in the UK is because of our ambition in terms of market share. We need to develop some extra capacity somewhere."

Offshore wind is much more expensive than onshore wind, which has dominated the industry, but Alstom sees the scale of offshore as the future.

Hendrick argued now was an optimal time for Alstom to enter offshore wind as it embarks on a new phase of massive turbines that allow for economies of scale.

Its prototype turbine being tested in Saint Nazaire, France, is the biggest wind turbine in the world so far, Alstom said.

It is 180 metres high, has a 150 metre rotor, bigger than the wind-span of a jumbo jet, and has a capacity of six megawatts, double the size of many turbines operating today.

The French offshore wind tenders were instigated by the previous government, but new President Francois Hollande swiftly indicated his continued support and has said renewable energy should play a bigger role.

