BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Says Q1-Q3 2014 strong leasing result and higher FFO
* 9-month revenues amounted to 76.8 million euros, slight decrease by 1.8 pct compared to first nine months 2013
* Says full-year guidance confirmed (revenues 102 million euros and FFO 47 million euros)
* FFO benefited from lower financing costs and reached 37.9 million euros (+10.1 pct) in first nine months of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.