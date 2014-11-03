Nov 3 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Says Q1-Q3 2014 strong leasing result and higher FFO

* 9-month revenues amounted to 76.8 million euros, slight decrease by 1.8 pct compared to first nine months 2013

* Says full-year guidance confirmed (revenues 102 million euros and FFO 47 million euros)

* FFO benefited from lower financing costs and reached 37.9 million euros (+10.1 pct) in first nine months of 2014