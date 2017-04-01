FRANKFURT, April 1 German real estate firm
Alstria Office Reit plans to double its portfolio to
six billion euros ($6.4 billion), its chief financial officer
Alexander Dexne said in the Saturday edition of Boersenzeitung
(BoeZ), without giving a date.
"It cannot be gauged how fast we can double the property
portfolio," Dexne said, adding it had taken the M-Dax listed
company nearly 10 years to arrive at the current size since it
floated in 2007.
Dexne said Alstria was always looking for acquisitions and
currently had 250 million euros available in liquid assets.
Its loan-to-value rate had been lowered to 40 percent over
the past 12 months to a level that would be maintained for the
medium term, he said.
Alstria owns 108 buildings in places including Hamburg, the
Rhine-Ruhr and Rhine-Main regions, Stuttgart and Berlin.
While it had not been able to tap opportunities in Munich,
where prices had always been high, it viewed the city as
attractive, as it does Berlin, Dexne said.
Its portfolio in Frankfurt amounts to 500 million euros and
could benefit if there is a move towards the city as financial
institutions leave London over Britain's exit from the European
Union, he said.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
