Sept 18 ALTA SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, TUP Property SA, has signed a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for sale of a land property of the total area of 2.07 hectare located in Katowice that is part of Forest Hill project

* Said TUP Property SA will tear down the warehouse located on the sold land property and office part of the property (not under sale agreement) will be revitalized

* Said on the sold land property will be constructed another stage of a housing estate Forrest Hill

* Said parties declared that the final sale agreement will be signed until June 30, 2015 and the sale price will be 5 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: