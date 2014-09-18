Sept 18 ALTA SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, TUP Property SA, has
signed a preliminary agreement with Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA for
sale of a land property of the total area of 2.07 hectare
located in Katowice that is part of Forest Hill project
* Said TUP Property SA will tear down the warehouse located
on the sold land property and office part of the property (not
under sale agreement) will be revitalized
* Said on the sold land property will be constructed another
stage of a housing estate Forrest Hill
* Said parties declared that the final sale agreement will
be signed until June 30, 2015 and the sale price will be 5
million zlotys
