Sept 21 Canada's AltaGas Ltd said its
unit has agreed to buy a portfolio of three natural gas-fired
electricity generation plants in northern California for $642
million.
The three plants produce 523 megawatt, AltaGas said on
Monday.
AltaGas Power Holdings is buying GWF Energy Holdings LLC,
the owner of the plants, from Highstar Capital IV LP.
The deal is consistent with AltaGas' strategy of increasing
its clean energy portfolio by adding gas-fired electrical
generation and expanding its power market business.
The Calgary-based power company also raised its monthly
dividend to 16.5 Canadian cents from 16 Canadian cents.
AltaGas, whose power generation infrastructure in California
is mostly in the south, plans to expand in northern California
with this deal.
AltaGas expects to fund the acquisition, expected to close
in the fourth quarter, with a combination of equity and debt.
The company said it will issue 8.8 million common shares at
C$34.25 each in a bought deal led by Toronto-Dominion Bank and
Bank of Montreal.
AltaGas' shares closed at C$35.52 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the stock had declined about 18
percent this year.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)