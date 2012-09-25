UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
Sept 25 Altagas Ltd on Tuesday sold C$350 million ($357 million) nine-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.72 percent notes, due Sept. 28, 2021, were priced at 99.970 to yield 3.724 percent or 195 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.