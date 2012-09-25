Sept 25 Altagas Ltd on Tuesday sold C$350 million ($357 million) nine-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.72 percent notes, due Sept. 28, 2021, were priced at 99.970 to yield 3.724 percent or 195 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.