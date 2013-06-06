MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
June 6 AltaGas Ltd on Thursday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.57 percent notes, due June 12, 2023, were priced at 99.925 to yield 3.579 percent, or 152.2 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle