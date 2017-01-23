Jan 23 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd
said it would jointly build a natural gas processing
plant and a natural gas liquids separation train with a
privately held producer in the Montney shale play in western
Canada.
AltaGas said on Monday that while the deep-cut processing
facility will be jointly owned, the NGL separation train and a
rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas.
The plant is expected to cost C$100 million-C$110 million
($75 million-$83 million), while the separation train and rail
terminal are expected to cost about $60 million-$70 million.
($1 = C$1.33)
