* Gas gathering line ruptured
* Spill estimated to be small
* No immediate health danger, company says
CALGARY, Alberta, May 9 An AltaGas Ltd
pipeline ruptured and leaked natural gas and liquid byproducts
on aboriginal land in central Alberta, but the company and
regulators said on Wednesday that it appears initially to be a
small spill.
AltaGas crews were working to clean up the site on
agricultural land on the Samson Cree First Nation, north of the
city of Red Deer, said Darin Barter, spokesman for the Alberta
Energy Resources Conservation Board.
The spill, from a 4.5-inch gas gathering pipeline that
carried 2 million to 3 million cubic feet a day, was reported on
Tuesday. The pipeline carries gas, including some liquid
hydrocarbon components, to a gas plant in the region, said
Jeremy Baines, AltaGas divisional vice-president of field
gathering and processing.
It is not yet known how much gas liquid leaked, but the area
is about 35 metres by 35 metres (115 feet by 115 feet), Baines
said. He said there was no immediate health danger.
"The site has been secured, the pipeline has been
depressured. We're now working on cleanup, working to make sure
everyone's safe in the area and there are no hazards to the
residents," Baines said.