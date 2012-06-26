BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
June 26 AltaLink LP on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($294 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.99 percent notes, due June 30, 2042, was priced at par to yield 166 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal has been elected chairman of newly elected board of directors of company, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2rbcxC9 Further company coverage: