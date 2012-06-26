June 26 AltaLink LP on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($294 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.99 percent notes, due June 30, 2042, was priced at par to yield 166 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.