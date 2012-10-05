LONDON Oct 5 A battle over the shares of French
property firm Gecina is about to begin after their 31
percent owners, Alteco and Mag Import, filed one of the biggest
bankruptcy actions in Spanish history this week.
The filing came after lenders to Alteco, owned by former
Gecina chairman Joaquin Rivero, would not agree to extend and
refinance a 1.6 billion euro ($2 billion) syndicated loan, which
was put in place in 2006 with an original size of 2.16 billion
euros and a 2011 maturity.
Since 2010, Alteco's banks, which include Spanish banks as
well as Natixis and Royal Bank of Scotland, agreed to
various maturity extensions on the debt, but in the last few
months banks were getting impatient with the negotations of new
terms for another extension, people close to the process said.
The negotiation failed mainly because Alteco was unable to
meet one out of three conditions imposed by the banks, namely to
get a French judge to lift an embargo on Rivero receiving
dividends from Gecina, which would have helped make payments on
the loan, the people added.
RACE IS ON
The race is now on between Rivero, who is keen to keep hold
of Gecina, and banks that are eager to take control of the 31
percent stake in the real estate firm through an enforcement on
the shares. Banks will be looking to seize the stake, valued at
around 1.5 billion euros, in order to sell and use proceeds to
repay the loan.
Two Spanish legal experts said that they are of the opinion
that the banks could enforce on the Gecina share pledge outside
of the Spanish insolvency before the Spanish court freezes the
Gecina assets, which should occur once the court accepts the
Alteco and Mag's bankruptcy filing next week.
"The pledge is subject to regulations that allow an
enforcement on the shares in the company outside Spanish
insolvency, but they would have to do it quickly," one of the
lawyers said.
"If I were in Rivero's position, I would ask the court as
soon as possible to put measures in place to avoid the
enforcement of the shares by the banks."
It is unclear if the banks have initiated an enforcement
proceeding already, but lenders are taking legal advice on it,
the sources said.
Once the court approves Alteco's and Mag's bankruptcy and
receivers are appointed, the court will likely freeze Gecina's
assets and it will be more difficult for banks to seize the
shares, and subsequently receive their money back.
Rivero will then most likely ask the court to start
negotiating a new refinancing plan with lenders, the people
said. Under the Spanish insolvency law - concurso - debtors can
negotiate an agreement that will require approval of either a
straight majority of lenders or 51 percent if debt deferrals are
over three years. The process can take between 6 to 18 months.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt in London, Tracy Rucinski in Madrid
and Christian Plumb in Paris; Editing by Chris Mangham.)