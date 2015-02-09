Feb 8 Altegrity Inc, owner of the
company that carried out background checks on former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden and Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis,
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday as it
implements a restructuring deal with its lenders.
Altegrity, which owns USIS Investigations Services, listed
assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion, according to
court documents.
The company said some of its lenders, including funds
managed by Third Avenue Management, Litespeed Management LLC and
Mudrick Capital Management LP, have committed to provide $90
million in debtor-in-possession financing.
Last week, Altegrity said it finalized the terms of a
restructuring support agreement with holders of more than $1.3
billion of secured debt and expected to file for bankruptcy
protection as part of the restructuring.
A majority of its lenders are backing a restructuring
support agreement. The restructuring and the proceeds from the
previously disclosed sale of its two businesses are expected to
reduce Altegrity's debt by about $700 million, or 40 percent,
the company said.
Operations at its HireRight and Kroll units will continue
without interruption throughout the process, Falls Church,
Virginia-based Altegrity said in a statement.
HireRight focuses on private-sector employers and provides
employee background checks, while Kroll provides risk and
information management services.
Altegrity reported a cyberattack at its USIS division last
August that exposed highly personal employee information at the
Department of Homeland Security's headquarters, as well as its
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and
Border Protection units.
The case is in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the
District of Delaware, case no: 15-10226.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)