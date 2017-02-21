Feb 21 Alten reported a rise in
full-year core earnings on Tuesday, in line with the year-round
growth in activity driven by foreign acquisitions.
The French provider of technology and engineering services
has carried out 10 acquisitions throughout 2016, out of which
nine targeted foreign companies, boosting the full year 2016
revenue by 13.5 percent to 1.75 billion euros ($1.85 billion).
Alten's profitability was kept at a stable level, resulting
in full year net profit group share growing by 5.7 percent to
112.4 million euros.
($1 = 0.9479 euros)
(Reporting by Pawel Lapinski in Gdynia; Editing by Mathieu
Rosemain)