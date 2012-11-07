Too early to say if London incidents are militant attack - source
LONDON, June 3 It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.
PARIS Nov 7 French engineering and IT consultancy Alten raised its 2012 growth target on Wednesday after sales rose 13 percent in the first nine months of the year.
Alten said full-year sales will rise at least 8 percent on an organic basis, compared with a previously forecast 7 percent gain, after strong demand in markets such as India, Germany and Sweden lifted revenue.
Sales advanced to 884.6 million euros ($1.13 billion) in January-September from 784.5 million in the year-earlier period, the company said.
The French company's 6.1 percent advance in domestic sales was outpaced by 27 percent growth in other markets.
Third-quarter sales grew 13 percent as business remained "satisfatory", the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet)
LONDON, June 3 It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.
LONDON, June 3 Two men entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside, broadcaster CNN quoted an eyewitness as saying, as police said they were responding to incidents in the centre of the British capital.