BRIEF-Missouri American Water says its name is being used in check scam
* Missouri American Water says its name is being used in check scam
NEW YORK Dec 4 Altera Corp : * Shares were down 2.1 percent after the bell following the release of its guidance.
* Missouri American Water says its name is being used in check scam
SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, a move that comes after a brief delay in delivery of the first MAX last month.