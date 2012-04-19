* Sees Q2 revenue up 14-16 pct
* Q1 EPS $0.35 vs est $0.36
* Q1 rev $383.8 vs est $422.7 mln
* Shares up about a pct in aftermarket trade
April 19 Programmable chipmaker Altera
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as demand for its
wireless and telecom products fell, but forecast higher revenue
in the second quarter.
The company sees a sequential revenue growth of 14 percent
to 18 percent, implying sales of $437.5 million to $452.8
million in the second quarter. Analysts, on average, were
expecting $451.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Altera also expects a 70 percent increase in its gross
margin.
"As we enter the second quarter, our backlog position has
significantly improved, reflecting stronger demand for our
products," Chief Executive John Daane said in a statement.
Semiconductor chips made by Altera and rival Xilinx
are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do
specific tasks -- eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom
chips.
Last month, Altera had warned that its revenue in the first
quarter could be at the low end of its previous expectation as
the company's customers trimmed inventories.
For the first quarter, Altera's net income fell to $115.8
million, or 35 cents per share, from $224.1 million, or 68 cents
per share, a year ago.
Sales for the quarter fell 28 percent to $383.8 million.
Analysts, on average, were looking for first-quarter
earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $422.7 million.
Shares of company were up about a percent at $38.65 in
aftermarket trading. They had closed at $38.50 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.