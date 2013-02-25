BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Altera announced an agreement with Intel Corp to manufacture Altera's programmable chips on Intel's cutting-edge 14 nanometer technology.
Altera and rival Xilinx together dominate the market for programmable microchips and access to Intel's industry-leading fabs could give it a major advantage.
"Altera gains a tremendous competitive advantage at the high end in that we are the only major (programmable chip) company with access to this technology," Altera said in a press release on Monday.
Shares of Altera were unchanged in extended trading after closing down 0.96 percent at $35.01.
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.