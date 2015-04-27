April 27 TIG Advisors LLC, an investment firm that holds shares in Altera Corp, challenged the company's board director nomination on Monday over its refusal to engage with Intel Corp about a potential merger.

TIG Advisors is the first shareholder to go on the record in a bid to put pressure Altera. It urged Altera's shareholders in a letter on Monday to vote against the company's lead independent director Michael Nevens at its annual meeting of stockholders scheduled on May 11.

"Stockholders should have right to choose between Intel's reported $54 cash offer and uncertain future of standalone Altera," TIG Advisors said in the letter.

Altera appeals to Intel for its line of programmable chips, increasingly used in data centers and customized for functions such as providing web-search results or updating social networks, but talks have been off during the past few weeks. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese)