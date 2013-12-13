Dec 13 Intellectual Ventures has settled a
lawsuit it brought against chipmaker Altera Corp,
according to court filings in litigation against a group of
semiconductor companies filed by the firm, which has purchased
billions of dollars worth of patents.
Intellectual Ventures sued Altera for patent infringement in
December 2010 in a case that eventually included three other
chipmaker defendants. According to documents filed this week in
a Delaware federal court, Altera and Intellectual Ventures
agreed to dismiss all claims against each other.
Terms of the deal, including any potential patent licenses,
were not disclosed in the filings. IV had previously announced
settlements with Lattice Semiconductor Corp and
Microsemi Corp. The sole remaining defendant in the
case, Xilinx, is also an IV investor, according to
court documents.
Representatives for IV, Altera and Xilinx could not
immediately comment on Friday.
IV, founded in 2000, has raised about $6 billion from
investors and says it creates an organized mechanism for
innovators to capitalize on their ideas. However, critics in the
technology industry say patent litigation and royalty payments
have become a burdensome tax on innovation, and that firms like
IV that do not primarily make products are taking advantage of
the system.
In October, sources told Reuters that Intellectual Ventures
had curtailed its patent buying while it tried to raise $3
billion more. They said the company had pushed back the closing
dates on some patent deals and bowed out of others.
Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed
a bill aimed at making it harder for patent assertion entities
to file lawsuits. Democratic Senator Patrick
Leahy of Vermont, chair of the Judiciary Committee, and Senator
Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, have also introduced a similar
bill. A Senate hearing on the issue is scheduled for next week.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
Intellectual Ventures I LLC and Intellectual Ventures II LLC vs.
Altera Corp et al., 10-1065.