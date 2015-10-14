Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
BRUSSELS World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues from the deal, confirming a Reuters report last week.
"Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Intel wants to boost its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centres and focus on chips for cars, watches and other devices in a future "Internet of Things", a strategy which should be facilitated with the Altera deal.
Hulu said on Monday its soon-to-be-launched live TV streaming service will include content from NBCUniversal's networks.