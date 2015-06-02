By Lehar Maan and Bill Rigby
BANGALORE/SEATTLE, June 1 Intel Corp's
$17 billion purchase of programmable chip maker Altera Corp
is a costly defensive move to ward off rivals in the
prized datacenter business it dominates, analysts said on
Monday.
Intel's biggest acquisition ever will let the Santa Clara,
California company offer twice the computing power when its Xeon
processors used in servers are combined with Altera's
programmable chips.
With a stagnant PC industry and little progress in
smartphones, selling high-end server chips is an increasingly
important source of profits.
"This whole deal is defensive for the datacenter," said
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, who saw it as an admission by
Intel that it was getting harder to drive performance gains.
He questioned Intel's projections for the programmable chip
market, which is built on datacenter use and growing adoption of
Intel chips in everyday objects connected to the Internet. "I
think their growth goals are ludicrous," he said. "They think
it's going to grow 7 percent a year, but Altera shrunk 2 percent
a year in the last three years."
Still, big data companies such as Google, Facebook and
Microsoft are all tweaking their servers to get their
datacenters to run faster and more efficiently. Microsoft has
tried using programmable chips combined with Intel's Xeon
processors.
Altera's chips, called field-programmable gate arrays
(FPGA), can be configured as needed to make servers faster at
handling proprietary tasks, like providing web-search results or
updating social networks.
"You can put your software down into the silicon," Intel
chief executive Brian Krzanich told CNBC in an interview.
Intel, which analysts estimate has more than 90 percent of
the datacenter market, already has an agreement to use Altera
chips. Its move comes as companies such as Qualcomm
Inc, using ARM Holdings -designed chips and the
soon-to-be merged Avago Technologies and Broadcom Corp
, also target the datacenter market.
By buying Altera, Intel avoids the risk of being dropped as
the smaller company's manufacturing partner, which had been the
subject of some speculation, said Gartner analyst Mark Hung.
The purchase means Intel is hedging against the likelihood
that the rise of FPGA chips will reduce the need for central
processing unit (CPU) chips running servers, where Intel
currently dominates.
"This way Intel will profit if customers use FPGAs instead
of CPUs," said FBR Capital markets analyst Christopher Rolland.
"Intel will be the only company that will be able to combine x86
server CPUs with FPGAs onto a single die. This could eventually
be a $1 billion market, with the lion's share going to Intel."
