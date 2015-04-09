April 9 Takeover talks between chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have broken off, CNBC reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The two companies could not come to an agreement on price, CNBC said.

The development comes about two weeks after the two were reported to have been in discussions for Intel to buy Altera in a deal that could have topped $10 billion.

Altera shares dropped around 12 percent on the report and Intel fell about 2 percent.

