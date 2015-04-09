BRIEF-Relevium secures updated terms for BioGanix acquisition
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
April 9 Takeover talks between chipmakers Intel Corp and Altera Corp have broken off, CNBC reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
The two companies could not come to an agreement on price, CNBC said.
The development comes about two weeks after the two were reported to have been in discussions for Intel to buy Altera in a deal that could have topped $10 billion.
Altera shares dropped around 12 percent on the report and Intel fell about 2 percent.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
LONDON, May 2 The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday he expected the bank's shareholders to reject a renewed bid by Moscow to end a ban on fresh EBRD investments in Russia.