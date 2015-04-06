By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, April 6 A March 27 tweet sent the same
minute as news broke that chipmaker Intel Corp was in
talks to buy Altera Corp appeared to come after very
timely trades in Altera's options by several seconds, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The tweet by Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Mattioli,
sent the same minute as the headlines, led to speculation that
it may have spurred the timely options trades. The tweet,
however, was sent 19 seconds after the initial options trades.
On March 27, short-term call options conveying the right to
buy Altera shares at $36 and $37 traded in unusually heavy
volume at 3:32:39 p.m. EDT, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The trades occurred a second after headlines on the possible
deal appeared on Dow Jones Newswires, and before Altera's shares
were halted.
"It is our policy to publish news before sharing via social
media," said Colleen Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Dow Jones,
which publishes the Wall Street Journal.
