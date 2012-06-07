* Sees Q2 rev up 14-18 pct sequentially, unchanged from prior outlook

* Says 40-nm and 28-nm shipments to be up "strongly" in Q2

* Shares up 2.5 pct, post-market

June 7 Altera Corp, which makes programmable chips, backed its second-quarter revenue outlook, unperturbed by a shaky semiconductor market and a weak wireless sector, as demand for its newest chips picks up.

Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to $3.83 post-market.

Providing its regular mid-quarter report, this was the first time in the last three updates that Altera did not cut its revenue outlook. It reaffirmed the 14 to 18 percent sequential growth projected in April.

Altera, known for microchips which can be customized for a wide variety of tasks, said it expects shipments for its 40-nanometer and 28-nanometer products to see a sharp rise during the second quarter.

The physical size of a semiconductor chip is measured in the surface area for its transistor features. 28-nm or 40-nm refers to the actual size of circuitry on the chip.

Altera has won market share with chips made at the 40 nanometer node, and is competing with rival Xilinx Inc in rolling out the cutting-edge 28 nanometer technology.

It shares closed at $33.01 on Nasdaq on Thursday.