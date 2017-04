Sept 23 Alterco SA :

* Said on Monday it reported Q1 revenue of 61,000 zlotys versus 71,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q1 operating loss was 200,000 zlotys versus a loss of 658,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q1 net loss was 3.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 5 million zlotys year ago

