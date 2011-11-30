* Sees growth coming from US, Asia - CEO

* Pretax loss 18.6 mln stg vs profit 601,000 stg last yr

* Revenue falls 6 pct to 17.2 mln stg

By Purwa Raman

Nov 30 British marketing software provider Alterian, which posted a first-half loss, sees double-digit revenue growth in 2013 on the strength of its U.S. and Asian markets, its chief executive said.

"We (can) start to look at increased revenue growth of 15 percent year-on-year," Chief Executive Heath Davies told Reuters.

The company, which recently received a revised cash offer from software firm SDL, has been struggling in recent times. It had issued a profit warning in April and had announced deep cost cuts and workforce reductions last month.

"As you look into 2012, our focus is largely about profit and cash generation," Davies said.

The United States accounts for 39 percent of the company's deferred and renewal revenue, while Asia generates 10 percent of sales.

"With the pace of growth in Asia, I would like to see its revenue double throughout the course of next year," Davies, who joined the company in July, said.

The company posted a first-half loss as operating costs more than doubled.

Pretax loss was 18.6 million pounds for the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 601,000 pounds last year.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 17.2 million pounds.

The company incurred an operating cost of 35.8 million pounds.

Shares in Alterian have gained 18 percent since Nov. 10, when the company received the revised all-cash offer of 110 pence per share from SDL. They were up 1.5 percent at 102.5 pence at 1118 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.