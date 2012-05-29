ISTANBUL May 29 Turkey's Alternatifbank said on Tuesday it had secured a one-year syndicated loan consisting of two tranches of 123.5 million euros ($155 million) and $42.5 million.

It said 20 banks, active in both domestic and foreign markets, participated in the loan which had a total cost of Libor +2.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)