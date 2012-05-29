BRIEF-Xinhua Holdings' CEO to transfer shares of Activate Interactive Pte to unit
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
ISTANBUL May 29 Turkey's Alternatifbank said on Tuesday it had secured a one-year syndicated loan consisting of two tranches of 123.5 million euros ($155 million) and $42.5 million.
It said 20 banks, active in both domestic and foreign markets, participated in the loan which had a total cost of Libor +2.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.