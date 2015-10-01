Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
PARIS Oct 1 European telecommunications company Altice said on Thursday that it had launched a capital hike worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) to help finance its Cablevision takeover.
Altice said the move would increase its capital by about 10 percent for its A and B shares and was being carried via an accelerated placement with institutional investors.
JP Morgan was the coordinator and bookrunner for the deal, it added.
Altice announced plans earlier this month to buy Cablevision, the fourth-largest U.S. operator, for $17.7 billion including debt.
($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.