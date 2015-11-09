BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
PARIS Nov 9 Altice could make further small acquisitions but does not plan to seek expansion in new countries, and is unlikely to make any moves pending completion of its U.S. acquisitions in the second quarter of 2016, Chief Executive Dexter Goei said.
The group, which looked at Telecom Italia but decided not to pursue the matter, is also aiming for a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 4 in Europe by the end of next year, he added on Monday. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.