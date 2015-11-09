PARIS Nov 9 Altice Chief Operating Officer Michel Combes said the telecom group would continue to increase spending to expand its mobile and fibre networks, saying the group was not too indebted to invest.

"We are an infrastructure operator and an industrial group that invests 4 billion (euros)($4.31 billion) in capex a year," Combes told a news conference on Monday.

"That figure will increase over time. Some criticized us for having debt too high that would prevent us from investing but that's false. Our ability to invest is intact." ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)