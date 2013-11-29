* Dominican Republic acquisition debt expected imminently
* Financing will have bond component
* Over debt could be in excess of EUR800m
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based cable and
telecommunications company Altice could launch the debt
financing for two recent acquisitions in the Dominican Republic
as early as next week, according to sources close to the deal.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank are all
understood to be close to the transaction, according to two of
these sources.
Altice announced earlier this week that it is buying
Orange's mobile business in the Dominican Republic for
USD1.435bn, equivalent to EUR1bn.
At the end of October it announced that it was acquiring
Tricom, a cable TV and broadband operator.
The Tricom acquisition price is smaller, closer to EUR300m
according to one banking source, but this makes for a EUR1.3bn
total financing requirement when combined with Orange.
"Altice have flagged to the market that the deal is coming,
but the exact size, structure and timing are not public," said
the banking source.
"There will definitely be a bond component though, most
people expect that it could come as early as next week."
The source added that people partly expect a quick financing
because the company's CFO Dennis Okhuijsen worked at Liberty
Global for over 15 years before joining Altice.
"Whenever Liberty signed an acquisition they went to market
literally within hours of signing."
Altice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The size of debt Altice can raise will be somewhat limited
by covenants under its outstanding bonds and loans, which
restrict senior leverage to 3x and total leverage to 4x.
Altice is understood to be buying the new businesses at 6.5x
Ebitda, so 4x Ebitda would translate to EUR800m of the EUR1.3bn
total consideration.
The situation is more nuanced than that, however, as Altice
already have some capacity to raise more debt. The third quarter
results presentation puts pro forma leverage at between 3x and
4x, with the banking source stating that it is in the high 3x
area.
Altice also announced in its latest results that its Israeli
business has signed a new roaming agreement with Partner,
whereas previously it used Bezeq.
This agreement is accretive to Altice's Ebitda, and the
banking source stated that these benefits will be used pro forma
for any new debt finance.
Altice is regular issuer in both the high yield bond and
leveraged loan market. In December last year it took its Israeli
subsidiary private, backed by USD450m and EUR200m of senior
secured bonds and USD400m of senior bonds.
It followed this up in June and July this year with a
EUR250m high yield bond and USD1bn in senior secured term loan
financing to bring its various businesses into one restricted
group.
Although the Dominican Republic is a new territory for the
cable business, Altice is already active in French overseas
territories, with operations in Guadeloupe, Martinique, French
Guiana, La Reunion and Mayotte.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Helene Durand)