PARIS Nov 8 France's competition regulator on
Tuesday imposed an 80 million euros ($88.5 million) fine on
telecoms group Altice, which it said was due to Altice
seeking takeover deals before getting regulatory clearance.
The French competition body said Altice had engaged in plans
to buy SFR and Virgin Mobile before getting the
necessary clearance from it.
SFR and Altice, which is run by billionaire businessman
Patrick Drahi, said in a statement that they accepted the
findings of the French regulatory body and would not challenge
the fine.
