* Cable sector popular as consumers seek fast broadband
* Altice owns cable operators in France, Israel, Portugal
* Expanding into mobile in Israel, Dominican Republic
* Sale of 25 pct of share capital expected in next month
* Proceeds to be used to pay down debt
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Jan 7 Altice, which owns
French and Belgian cable companies and mobile operations in
Israel, plans to list its shares on Amsterdam's NYSE Euronext
with the aim of raising 750 million euros ($1 billion) to cut
debt.
The company, founded by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi and built
via a decade of acquisitions, is seeking to surf a wave of
investor interest in the European cable sector as consumers
increasingly turn to these companies for television and
high-speed broadband at faster speeds and lower prices than from
telecom companies.
That in turn has pushed cable valuations higher and created
several takeover targets for telecom rivals. French cable
operator Numericable, which is 40 percent owned by
Altice, has seen its shares rise 10 percent since it went public
in November. European cable leader Liberty Global is
seeking to buy the 71.5 percent of Dutch player Ziggo
that it does not already own.
The Altice listing also builds on growing confidence about
initial public offerings (IPO) in Europe - a flurry last year
more than doubled volumes to $34.9 billion - and global equity
fundraising in general, which is having a resurgence as
confidence in the economy improves.
Altice's share sale - as well as the possible float of
British oil services company Expro by its private equity owner
Arle Capital Partners - will kick off the IPO calendar in Europe
this year. A source with knowledge of the matter said Arle had
appointed Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to advise it on exit
options, and that a listing of Expro could take place this year.
Arle declined to comment.
Altice's IPO will take place some time in the next month and
be open to institutional investors in the Netherlands, United
States, and other qualified countries.
Altice's IPO will include an issue of new shares by the
company, which is now owned by Drahi and management, as well as
a sale of existing shares by Next LP, a holding company owned by
Drahi. Altice will have a free float of 25 percent before the
exercise of any over-allotment option.
Reuters reported in mid-December that Altice was considering
a share listing.
FLEXIBILITY
Chief Executive Dexter Goei said on a conference call that
the proceeds would be used solely to pay down debt, but the
listing would have the additional benefit of giving Altice more
flexibility on acquisitions.
"Our primary reason to go public is to have a form of
currency to do further acquisitions and we can only do that by
tapping into public equity markets," he said.
Asked whether Altice's owners would later sell additional
shares to increase the size of the free float, Goei said: "Our
intention is to get diluted via acquisitions."
The group's pro forma net debt stood at 6.9 billion euros as
of September 30.
Altice has grown revenues not only via deals in recent
years, but also organically as consumers look for better deals
than those offered by telecoms firms. It has also expanded into
mobile, first in Israel where the company is the number one
pay-TV provider and more recently in the Dominican Republic
where it agreed to buy Orange's mobile business for $1.4 billion
in November.
Altice's IPO presentation published on Tuesday highlighted a
potential pipeline of acquisitions in cable and telecoms that
could create value for shareholders in the coming years. Goei
said the priority would be to consolidate markets where Altice
was present, such as France where Numericable could tie up with
telecom rivals Vivendi's SFR or Bouygues Telecom.
"We have a strong track record on acquisitions," said Goei.
In the nine months ended September, Altice's adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation were 1.02
billion euros, giving it a margin of 42.3 percent.
Revenues in the same period grew 1.1 percent to 2.4 billion
euros, with France providing 45 percent of sales and Israel 27
percent.
It remains to be seen how investors will respond to Altice's
share offering and where it will price.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Dutch cable group Ziggo
is valued at 10.5 times EBITDA, Belgium's Telenet at 10.1, and
Germany's Kabel Deutschland, which is being bought by Vodafone,
is valued at 11.9 times. France's Numericable, which is backed
by Altice, is valued at 9.3 times EBITDA.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are running the offering,
and also acting as joint bookrunners along with Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and HSBC.