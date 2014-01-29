LONDON Jan 29 Cable group Altice
has narrowed the price range for its planned stock market debut
to around the middle of the original range, two sources close to
the deal said on Wednesday.
Altice, which owns French and Belgian cable companies and
mobile operations in Israel, is now offering its shares at 27 to
29 euros each, and has received enough demand for all of the
shares on offer throughout that range, the sources said.
It had originally set a range of 24.75 to 31.25 euros per
share.
Order books on the sale of 20 to 25 percent of the company
close on Thursday, with the shares due to begin trading on the
Euronext exchange in Amsterdam on Jan. 31.
The initial public offering (IPO) could raise as much as 1.5
billion euros ($2 billion) if an overallotment option - whereby
extra stock can be sold if there is strong demand - is
exercised.
Altice's owners and management, including founder and
Chairman Patrick Drahi, are seeking to raise funds to reduce the
group's debt and bolster its ability to expand through
acquisitions.
Altice agreed in November to buy Orange's mobile
unit in the Dominican Republic for $1.4 billion and touted a
pipeline of possible deals in a pitch to investors this month.
It also owns 40 percent of French cable operator Numericable
and is the No. 1 pay-TV provider in Israel.
Altice's IPO will include an issue of 750 million euros
worth of new shares by the company, which is now owned by
founder Drahi and management. Next LP, a holding company owned
by Drahi, will also sell existing shares worth 555 million
euros.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are running
the offering and acting as joint bookrunners along with Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC.
($1 = 0.7329 euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Pravin Char)