Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Jan 23 Altice SA :
* To issue amount of senior notes valued at 2.00 billion euros ($2.24 billion)
* Says Altice Finco unit has proposed an issuance of $385 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Says Altice Financing unit has proposed an issuance of 2.24 billion euros(equivalent) in aggregate principal amount of euro and dollar senior secured notes
* Proceeds of all these notes will be used to, among other things, finance the PT Portugal acquisition
