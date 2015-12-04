PARIS Dec 4 French telecoms tycoon Patrick
Drahi moved a step closer to taking control of French news-only
TV channel BFM TV on Friday as part of a deal announced in July
with owners NextRadioTV.
Drahi's holding company Altice said NextRadioTV
Chief Executive Alain Weill had sold his 37.77 percent interest
in the group to Groupe News Participations, a holding company 51
percent owned by Weill and 49 percent by Altice, in a step
previously agreed.
Groupe News Participations has also reached additional
share purchase agreements with other shareholders that mean its
total holding in NextRadioTV will be increased to 50.42 percent
of the capital and 61.83 percent of the voting rights, Altice
said.
"Groupe News Participations will now file with the AMF
(regulator) by mid-December 2015 a proposed mandatory simplified
tender offer to purchase all the remaining securities of
NextRadioTV" at 37 euros a share, Altice said in a statement.
The offer is expected to open in mid-January for a minimum
period of 10 trading days, Altice said.
Under the deal reached in July, Drahi will be able to buy
all of NextRadioTV from March 2019.
NextRadioTV owns BFM TV, BFM Business TV and radio RMC.
Drahi already has stakes in newspaper Liberation and magazine
L'Express.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)