PARIS Dec 4 French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi moved a step closer to taking control of French news-only TV channel BFM TV on Friday as part of a deal announced in July with owners NextRadioTV.

Drahi's holding company Altice said NextRadioTV Chief Executive Alain Weill had sold his 37.77 percent interest in the group to Groupe News Participations, a holding company 51 percent owned by Weill and 49 percent by Altice, in a step previously agreed.

Groupe News Participations has also reached additional share purchase agreements with other shareholders that mean its total holding in NextRadioTV will be increased to 50.42 percent of the capital and 61.83 percent of the voting rights, Altice said.

"Groupe News Participations will now file with the AMF (regulator) by mid-December 2015 a proposed mandatory simplified tender offer to purchase all the remaining securities of NextRadioTV" at 37 euros a share, Altice said in a statement.

The offer is expected to open in mid-January for a minimum period of 10 trading days, Altice said.

Under the deal reached in July, Drahi will be able to buy all of NextRadioTV from March 2019.

NextRadioTV owns BFM TV, BFM Business TV and radio RMC. Drahi already has stakes in newspaper Liberation and magazine L'Express. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)