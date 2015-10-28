(Adds shares, analysts, recasts)

By Leila Abboud and Joseph Sotinel

PARIS Oct 28 French telecoms operator Numericable-SFR stemmed customer losses in the third quarter by spending more on marketing, with the promotional effort set to continue over the year-end holiday season.

Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi's holding company, Altice, which has been running France's second-largest telecoms operator since January, had been losing mobile and broadband customers to competitors as it overhauled its tariffs and focused on cost-cutting to boost profits.

Numericable-SFR is now trying to arrest revenue declines and regain commercial momentum against rivals Orange, Bouygues Telecom, and low-cost player Iliad.

At the end of September Numericable-SFR had 21.8 million mobile phone customers, down 5 percent on a year ago and 0.5 percent on three months ago.

Third-quarter sales fell 3.5 percent to 2.77 billion euros ($3.06 billion) while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 1.03 billion euros and the operating margin narrowed to 37.3 percent from 38 percent in the second quarter.

Shares in Numericable-SFR were down 3.9 percent at 42.01 euros by 1006 GMT, while shares in majority owner Altice were down 7 pecent at 16.99 euros.

"The question is how much additional cost has to be reinvested to stabilise top-line," said Kepler analyst Javier Borrachero, who has the shares on a 'buy' rating.

"Numericable SFR has tried to keep prices stable and gain customers through quality but the next quarter may see some price erosion as well," he added.

Meanwhile Altice, which has continued a two-year buying spree with the acquisition of two big U.S. cable companies this year, said it would now concentrate on improving the performance of the businesses it now owns.

"After a period of significant M&A activity, our prime focus is on delivering on our operational plans and integrating our new U.S. businesses," Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said in a statement.

Altice reported results separately on Wednesday, scaling back its adjusted EBITDA goal for its units outside France to at least 1.925 billion euro from 2 billion euros earlier because of local accounting adjustments to the newly acquired Portugal Telecom business. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Editing by James Regan, Greg Mahlich)