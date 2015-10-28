(Adds shares, analysts, recasts)
By Leila Abboud and Joseph Sotinel
PARIS Oct 28 French telecoms operator
Numericable-SFR stemmed customer losses in the third
quarter by spending more on marketing, with the promotional
effort set to continue over the year-end holiday season.
Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi's holding company,
Altice, which has been running France's second-largest
telecoms operator since January, had been losing mobile and
broadband customers to competitors as it overhauled its tariffs
and focused on cost-cutting to boost profits.
Numericable-SFR is now trying to arrest revenue declines and
regain commercial momentum against rivals Orange,
Bouygues Telecom, and low-cost player Iliad.
At the end of September Numericable-SFR had 21.8 million
mobile phone customers, down 5 percent on a year ago and 0.5
percent on three months ago.
Third-quarter sales fell 3.5 percent to 2.77 billion euros
($3.06 billion) while adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 1.03
billion euros and the operating margin narrowed to 37.3 percent
from 38 percent in the second quarter.
Shares in Numericable-SFR were down 3.9 percent at 42.01
euros by 1006 GMT, while shares in majority owner Altice were
down 7 pecent at 16.99 euros.
"The question is how much additional cost has to be
reinvested to stabilise top-line," said Kepler analyst Javier
Borrachero, who has the shares on a 'buy' rating.
"Numericable SFR has tried to keep prices stable and gain
customers through quality but the next quarter may see some
price erosion as well," he added.
Meanwhile Altice, which has continued a two-year buying
spree with the acquisition of two big U.S. cable companies this
year, said it would now concentrate on improving the performance
of the businesses it now owns.
"After a period of significant M&A activity, our prime focus
is on delivering on our operational plans and integrating our
new U.S. businesses," Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said in
a statement.
Altice reported results separately on Wednesday, scaling
back its adjusted EBITDA goal for its units outside France to at
least 1.925 billion euro from 2 billion euros earlier because of
local accounting adjustments to the newly acquired Portugal
Telecom business.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Editing by James Regan, Greg Mahlich)