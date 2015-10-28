(Corrects to reflect new profit guidance from Altice in last paragraph)

PARIS Oct 28 French telecom operator Numericable-SFR stemmed customer losses in the third quarter by spending more on marketing in September, yet held its operating margin steady from the prior quarter.

Billionaire Patrick Drahi's holding company, Altice , which has been running France's second-largest telecom carrier since January, had been losing mobile and broadband customers to competitors as it overhauled its tariffs and focused on cost-cutting.

The group is now ploughing more into promotions during the key back to school and holiday seasons, however, so as to regain momentum against French market leader Orange and low-cost player Iliad.

Numericable-SFR's third-quarter sales fell 3.5 percent year-on-year to 2.77 billion euros ($3.06 billion), it said on Wednesday. Mobile customers stood at 21.8 million, down 5 percent from the same period a year ago and 0.5 percent from the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 1.03 billion euros, while the operating margin stood at 37.3 percent against 38 percent in the second quarter.

Altice, which has been on a deal-making spree that has seen it buy two cable companies in the United States this year, is known for aggressively cutting costs on everything from staff to real estate so as to boost the profitability and cash generation of its units.

"After a period of significant M&A activity, our prime focus is on delivering on our operational plans and integrating our new U.S. businesses," Altice Chief Executive Dexter Goei said in a statement.

Numericable-SFR confirmed its targets, but Altice scaled back its adjusted EBITDA goal for the year from at least 2 billion euros predicted in March to at least 1.925 billion, without giving an explanation. ($1 = 0.9065 euros)