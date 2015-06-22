PARIS, June 22 European telecom group Altice
confirmed on Monday that it has made an offer to
acquire France's Bouygues Telecom through its
subsidiary, Numericable-SFR.
Bouygues said in a separate statement that its board would
meet on Tuesday to discuss what it called Altice's "unsolicited
offer", adding that no negotiations between the two sides were
underway.
Telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi, the controlling shareholder
of Altice, submitted a bid for Bouygues Telecom in recent weeks
worth around 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash, sources
told Reuters on Sunday.
In a separate statement, Numericable-SFR and low-cost
operator Iliad said that they were in exclusive talks
over selling a portfolio of Bouygues assets to Iliad if the
first deal went through.
Iliad would take over much of Bouygues Telecom's mobile
towers and spectrum, in an effort to calm competition
regulators' concerns about the French mobile market going from
four to three players if Bouygues is swallowed by Altice, two
sources said on Sunday.
"Altice will update the market in due course," said the
statement.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)