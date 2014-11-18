Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
PARIS Nov 18 Some 7.5 million shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice were placed on Tuesday at between 45.00 euros and 45.50 euros per share, traders said.
Private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven on Monday launched a sale of 5.5 million shares Altice, in an accelerated bookbuild, bookrunner Goldman Sachs had said in a statement.
The placement represented 2.2 percent of the company's outstanding share capital, and a 6 percent discount to Monday's closing price of 47.90 euros.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.