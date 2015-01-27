LONDON Jan 27 Generous pricing on an 825
million euro-equivalent ($936.87 million) loan backing telecoms
group Altice's acquisition of Grupo Oi's
Portuguese operations is attracting investors into the deal,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
The loan forms part of a wider financing, including 4.6
billion euros-equivalent of bonds that are already
multiple-times oversubscribed.
Loan investors are not as familiar with the credit as some
bond investors and have undertaken research to understand it
better, but the loan terms, described as 'priced to go' by many
loan bankers is helping to tempt many into the deal, the sources
said.
The loan, which is roughly split between euros and dollars
is guided at 475 basis points (bp) to 500bp over Euribor on the
euro tranche and 500bp to 525bp over Libor on the dollar
tranche, both at 99 Original Issue Discount, with a one percent
Euribor/Libor floor.
There is a 50bp-75bp premium on the euro loan as the
presence of dollars has pushed pricing wider, due to the recent
softening in the US loan market.
"The US dollar loan market has backed up and because there
are dollar and euro loans together, the relative value has to
work. The dollar loan is dragging the euro loan wider," a
leveraged banker said.
Lenders have been asked to commit to the deal by Jan. 29 and
pricing could tighten depending on how successful it is in
syndication.
The deal is also expected to become the first euro loan to
price inside a dollar loan on an interest margin basis, one of
the banking sources said.
Portugal Telecom has spent the last 10 years investing in
development and infrastructure such as fibre optic cable and 4G
and Altice is pitching the asset as more of a cable operator
than an incumbent telco operator.
This investment and development means Portugal Telecom
should be attractive to loan investors as capital expenditure is
low. Altice is also planning to cut costs, improve margins and
renegotiate with suppliers to lead to greater cash flow
generation.
Altice is aiming to raise Portugal Telecom's 39 percent
Ebitda margin to around 50 percent.
"All the infrastructure on the deal is there already. There
is not a huge capex programme and so investors should enjoy a
telco deal without a big capex drag. It should be popular," an
investor said.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)