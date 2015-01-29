(Updates pricing details and recasts)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Jan 29 Pricing has tightened on an 825
million euro-equivalent ($932.83 million) loan backing telecoms
group Altice's acquisition of Grupo Oi's
Portuguese operations after strong demand for the paper, banking
sources said on Thursday.
A 400 million euro tranche has been reverse flexed to pay
425 basis points-450 basis points (bp) over Euribor from
475bp-500bp guidance. An Original Issue Discount (OID) has also
tightened to 99.5 from 99. A $500 million tranche will also pay
425bp-450bp over Libor at 99 OID from initial guidance of
500bp-525bp at 99 OID, the banking sources said.
A 1 percent Euribor/Libor floor, which guarantees a minimum
return for investors, remains unchanged.
"Demand for the financing is phenomenal," a banker close to
the deal said.
Lenders have been asked to recommit to the loan by the end
of the day on Jan. 29.
The bonds are also due to price tighter than initially
whispered after being multiple-times oversubscribed. Price talk
emerged on Jan.29.
Bookrunners on the loan are Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit
Agricole, Banca IMI, Citigroup, HSBC, Nomura, RBC, Societe
Generale and UniCredit.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)