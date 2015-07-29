(Fixes spelling of CEO's name throughout)
PARIS, July 29 Altice, the holding
company of tycoon Patrick Drahi, will likely take a breather on
telecom acquisitions in the short-term as it focuses on closing
a cable deal in the U.S., said its chief executive on a
conference call.
Chief Executive Dexter Goei also appeared to close the door
on making another run at buying Bouygues Telecom,
after its 10 billion euro bid was rebuffed in June.
"That file is closed," said Goei in response to a question
about Bouygues.
"We haven't had any further discussions around that... if
sonething comes up we can be opportunistic about it, but it is
clearly not a focus for us today."
In the United States, Altice is seeking government approval
for its takeover of regional cable company Suddenlink
, which it has said it plans to use as an expansion
vehicle in the country.
Goei said Altice would not embark on further deals in the
U.S., however, until it secured the necessary government
approvals for the Suddenlink deal.
Altice is also in the midst of creating a dual-class share
structure to set it up for future M&A opportunities, said Goei.
"That change will be in effect in a few weeks and there is
nothing on near-term horizon on other deals," he added.
