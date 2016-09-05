(Adds details after news conference, analyst, context)

PARIS, Sept 5 European telecoms group Altice said on Monday it planned to simplify its ownership structure by exchanging its shares for the outstanding 22.25 percent of France's SFR which it does not already own.

Altice, owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, said in a statement that it would offer eight Altice class A common shares for five SFR Group shares.

The move appeared to be bid by the French tycoon to create a more streamlined structure ahead of expected consolidation among French and European telecoms companies.

"The goal is for Altice to become the group's only company to have its equity securities traded on a regulated market, reflecting the group's expanding globalisation," the company said in a statement.

The offer is expected to have little impact on Altice's close to 50 billion euro ($55.80 billion) net debt.

The offer corresponds to a value per SFR Group share of 24.72 euros, Altice said, a 2.6 percent premium to Friday's close. SFR's shares close at 24.09 euros on Friday.

Shares in SFR jumped more than 6 percent on Monday after the deal was announced. It was trading at 25.63 euros by 1100 GMT, making it one of the top gainers among European shares, while shares in Altice traded flat at 15.44 euros.

ING, which holds a buy rating on Altice, said it expected most shareholders to react favourably to the offer.

"We believe SFR shareholders give away part of their upside to Altice in exchange for higher liquidity, diversification into higher growth markets and increased weighting of cable assets," ING said in a note.

The plan was backed by the boards of both companies, the statement said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

SFR, the second largest operator in France with a turnover of 11 billion euros in 2015 has a market cap of about 10.60 billion euros ($11.85 billion) according to Reuters data, valuing the 22.25 percent stake at about 2.35 billion euros.

Altice said it reserved the right to request from French market regulator AMF a squeeze-out and delist SFR shares within 3-month period from the closing date of its offer in the event it holds at least 95 percent of the voting rights in SFR.

"Our updated strategy will significantly strengthen our subsidiaries and put them into an even better competitive position to provide our customers with best-in-class services across all of our markets," said Michel Combes, chief executive officer of Altice.

($1 = 0.8946 euros)