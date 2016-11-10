PARIS Nov 10 Altice, the telecoms and cable holding company owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, reported a better-than-expected quarterly core operating profit, driven by a strong performance of its recently-acquired businesses in the United States.

Altice said its third quarter group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose by 8.3 percent from a year ago on a comparable basis to 2.33 billion euros ($2.53 billion).

This beat a Reuters poll of 2.27 billion euros. Third-quarter group revenues were flat at 5.89 billion euros.

Cable entrepreneur Drahi made his name and fortune through debt-fuelled acquisitions that are swiftly followed by severe cost reductions to yield higher profits.

He recently entered the United States market via the takeovers of regional player Suddenlink and New-York-based Cablevision. Both businesses, put together under business unit Altice USA, saw their core operating profit jump by more than 20 percent in the third-quarter.

Altice's French telecoms business, SFR Group, continued to lose customers and revenue in the third quarter but posted an increase of 0.6 percent of its core operating profit at 1.04 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)