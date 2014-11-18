PARIS Nov 18 Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice fall nearly 5 percent in early Tuesday trade after private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sell 7.5 million Altice shares or 3 percent of its capital at 45.00-45.50 euros per share.

By 0809 GMT, Altice shares were down 3.9 percent at 46.20 euros, after falling to a session-low of 45.53 euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)