Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
PARIS Nov 18 Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice fall nearly 5 percent in early Tuesday trade after private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sell 7.5 million Altice shares or 3 percent of its capital at 45.00-45.50 euros per share.
By 0809 GMT, Altice shares were down 3.9 percent at 46.20 euros, after falling to a session-low of 45.53 euros.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.