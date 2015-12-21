PARIS Dec 21 European telecoms group Altice
said on Monday it had completed the purchase of 70
percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing
shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.
"With this acquisition, Altice has officially entered the
large and attractive U.S. cable market, further diversifying and
balancing its portfolio of high-quality businesses," Altice said
in a statement.
It said BC Partners and CPP Investment Board retained a 30
percent stake in Suddenlink.
U.S. regulators approved the deal on Friday.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)